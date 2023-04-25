CONFIRMED lineups: Girona vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Girona in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Girona starting XI (TBC): Gazzaniga, Martinez, Bueno, Lopez, Juanpe, Romeu, Tsygankov, Martin, Garcia, Riquelme, Stuani.

As expected, Rodrygo gets the chance to start in the center of the offensive line as Benzema stayed in Madrid getting some rest. Los Blancos need to keep gaining momentum ahead of the Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna and the upcoming tie against Manchester City in the Champions League Semifinals.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/25/2023

Time: 19:30 CET, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

