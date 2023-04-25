Chasing Pavements : 25 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
MATCHDAY!
Eden Hazard, Benzema, Alaba, Ceballos & Mendy OUT of tomorrow's game.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 24, 2023
Camavinga & Rodrygo. ✅️ pic.twitter.com/R1TgtHkAcy
Courtois also misses out against Girona
⤵️ Real Madrid's official statement:https://t.co/5wlreknza9— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 25, 2023
2011/2012 Team
⭐️ Karim Benzema (Nov, 2022): “Real Madrid 2011-2012 was surely the best team we had here.”— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 24, 2023
Do you agree — yes or no? pic.twitter.com/c1txNQx3Nj
Karim has said that the 2011/12 league winners are the best Real Madrid side he’s played in. I disagree with the captain on this one.
The Turning point in our penalty shootout history
#OnThisDay in 2012... pic.twitter.com/bckeLsIZHV— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 25, 2023
Following Neuer’s comments which made fun of Ronaldo and Ramos missing their penalties, he would go on to never win another game against Real Madrid. Ramos and Ronaldo become some of the most clutch penalty-takers in the game and went on to win 4 CL over the next 6 seasons.
The Reality and The Dream
Present & future. pic.twitter.com/FR03FIYAO3— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 25, 2023
With Kroos probably extending his, stay, it’s quite clear that he and Modric remain the future midfield of Real Madrid. That’s the reality. Next season which will be in the future, the midfield will realistically be Modric and Kroos and a coin toss.
Another young defender from the mattress makers
️| Real Madrid have signed CB Ariel Nkoghe (16) from Atletico’s academy, they will sign more from Atletico’s academy. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/y7ZxyeZPdS— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 25, 2023
The Daily Poll
Poll 1
Poll
Was the 2011/12 Team the best?
-
12%
Yes
-
78%
2016/17 was the best
-
9%
Other
Poll 2
Poll
Tchouameni
-
27%
Should be starting every game
-
66%
Needs more time
-
5%
Belongs on the bench right now
Loading comments...