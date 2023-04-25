 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chasing Pavements : 25 April 2023

Matchay Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
MATCHDAY!

Courtois also misses out against Girona

2011/2012 Team

Karim has said that the 2011/12 league winners are the best Real Madrid side he’s played in. I disagree with the captain on this one.

The Turning point in our penalty shootout history

Following Neuer’s comments which made fun of Ronaldo and Ramos missing their penalties, he would go on to never win another game against Real Madrid. Ramos and Ronaldo become some of the most clutch penalty-takers in the game and went on to win 4 CL over the next 6 seasons.

The Reality and The Dream

With Kroos probably extending his, stay, it’s quite clear that he and Modric remain the future midfield of Real Madrid. That’s the reality. Next season which will be in the future, the midfield will realistically be Modric and Kroos and a coin toss.

Another young defender from the mattress makers

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Was the 2011/12 Team the best?

Poll 2

Poll

Tchouameni

