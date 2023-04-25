BREAKING: Courtois out against Girona with stomach flu

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the match against Girona due to a stomach flu. His absence is a blow for the team, as Courtois has been in excellent form this season, making crucial saves in many matches. However, the team has a reliable replacement in Andriy Lunin, who will take his place in the starting lineup.

Courtois’ absence should not be a major concern for Real Madrid fans, as he is expected to recover in time for the upcoming key matches. The Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6th is a decisive match for the team, and Courtois’ presence between the sticks will be huge. Additionally, the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City is just around the corner and the Belgian international’s presence will be crucial in securing a positive result for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid will be hoping for a swift recovery for their star goalkeeper, but in the meantime they will be confident in the abilities of Lunin to step up and perform when called upon as he did earlier in the season.