Real Madrid will face Athletic Club in Copa de la Reina Semifinals

Real Madrid Femenino will face Athletic Club de Bilbao on Wednesday 24th May in the second semifinal of the Copa de la Reina after Alhama El Pozo were drawn against Atletico Madrid whom they'll face on the night of 23rd of May.

This will be the third time Las Blancas will face Athletic after beating twice, 0-3 on Lezama and 2-1 at Valdebebas.

Las Blancas will be aiming to go one step further than they've reached having been eliminated in the semifinals by Barcelona in 2022 and losing to Madrid CFF in the Quarter finals in 2021.

Real Madrid will be sweating on the fitness of midfielder Claudia Zornoza who suffered a fractured tibia in March. She was present at the draw in Las Rozas and gave an update on her injury, stating that her rehabilitation is going to plan.

“I am very well, we are meeting the deadlines and it is getting better and better,” says Claudia Zornoza. “Taking this trophy is a big dream, we would make history and we will strive to take it home.”

Real Madrid will be hoping that their form going into the semifinal picks up having suffered a dip in the last few weeks. The good news, however, is that all the league fixtures will be completed, therefore enabling Toril's charges to fully focus on the cup.

The match will be broadcast on Teledeporte at 9:00 pm local time.