Real Madrid to offer Dani Ceballos formal contract extension at the end of the season—report

Dani Ceballos’ should expect to receive a formal contract renewal offer from Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to Revelo. Executives from the club have already informed the player directly that an offer will arrive and that his continued role in Madrid is a priority. The club and player do not want any distractions before the end of the season and have agreed to finalize terms at the end of the season. “I don’t want a renewal if I don’t deserve it,” Ceballos had said earlier this year with Jorge Valdano. The 26-year-old’s performances have merited the renewal and the club are very happy with his role and attitude both on and off the field.

Real Madrid intend to offer the midfielder a contract between three and five years and would make the news official at the end of the season. Ceballos signed for Madrid in 2017, six years ago, and has had an up and down experience while in the capital city. He was loaned out for two of those six years to Arsenal, playing in the Premier League under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta. The last season and a half in Madrid, he has taken a definitive step forward and proved he has the quality to be an important piece in the current version of Madrid. The comeback against Villarreal in the Copa where Ceballos single handedly changed the game, marked a turning point for him. Ceballos gained confidence, finally found regularity, and gave the best level of his career. Since then, he has been key in Ancelotti’s rotation, whether as a starter or coming off the bench: he has featured in 38 games.

Dani Ceballos’ work ethic and humility, as well as Ancelotti’s trust, plus the adoration of the Santiago Bernabeu have all come together to push the renewal forward. It seems the best option for both club and player is to extend their relationship. Barring any serious changes from now until the end of season, expectations are that Dani Ceballos will still be wearing the Real Madrid shirt for the 2023/2024 season.