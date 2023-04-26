Las Blancas Podcast: Weir dependencia saves the day

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Villarreal in matchday 26 of Liga F.

Talking points:

Lineup, formation change, worries that came with it, and the 5 changes from the last match.

Soldevilla scores for Villarreal, her incognito run-in and lack of tracking by Maite and Kathellen.

Boring first half with a peek on the approaches of both teams; Madrid’s 3-5-2 vs Villarreal’s 5-3-2.

Weir’s equalizer at the end of first half, Athenea’s good decision.

Weir scores the winner in 57’ from a quickly taken throw-in.

Team’s dependency on Caroline Weir that resulted from the squad underutilization.

Recent rumors on Alberto Toril leaving and what could it mean.

Thoughts on the Copa de la Reina semifinals draw.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)