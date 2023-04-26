Player Ratings: Girona 4 - 2 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—3: The Ukrainian struggled in a rare starting appearance. It is fair to say that Taty Castellanos would not have scored four goals had Courtois been in net. Faced a total of 5 shots on target, and 4 ended up in the back of the net.

Dani Carvajal—4: Numerous moments of miscommunication between he and Militao. Was dribbled past 3 times and struggled with the speed and trickery of Rodrigo Riquelme.

Eder Militao—2: Has to go up there as his worst performance of the season. Taty Castellanos had a field day against the Brazilian who simply did not track the Argentinian striker.

Toni Rudiger—5: Failed to impose himself and was part of a poor defensive showing from the team.

Nacho—4: Offered little going forward and struggled with the off ball movement of Yan Couto and Arnau Martinez.

Toni Kroos—4: A good example today of why Toni Kroos may not be the answer at the pivot position against a side like Manchester City. Did not track Castellanos on the opening goal and was chasing shadows in transition on multiple occasions.

Fede Valverde—5: Never found rhythm in this match — took a couple long distance shots that tested Gazzaniga, but little else to note.

Luka Modric—6: Managed 4 key passes in just under an hour. Did well to turn in midfield and try to play vertical passes, but Girona defended well.

Marco Asensio—6.5: Played a beautiful assist to Vinicius Junior for Madrid’s first goal. Very active in the first half, but will be disappointed not to have taken at least one shot.

Vinicius Junior—8.5: Does not matter if it’s a game in Girona, on a sunny day mid-afternoon with long grass in Getafe, or under the flood lights on a big European night at the Santiago Bernabeu—Vinicius always brings intent and effort. Never stopped driving at the Girona defense despite being hacked and hounded. Once again the referees in Spain refused to protect him and once again he was left incensed. Despite the hurdles, scored a goal and produced an assist to be the one bright spot from this terrible game.

Rodrygo—5: Shooting boots are still missing in La Liga, the end-product was not there tonight.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—6: Replaced Nacho at left back to try and provide more support to Vinicius in the attack.

Tchoaumeni—6: Replaced Modric, but played as the defensive midfielder looking to give Madrid more balance.

Lucas Vazquez—7: Came on and produced a nice bit of skill with an L-turn and a quick give-and-go down the flank. Scored a late consolation goal.

Mariano Diaz—7: Made one bull-like run to create Madrid’s second goal.