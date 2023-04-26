 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four : 26 April 2023

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Vinicius navigated a hostile environment and finished the game with a goal and an assist despite walking a tightrope after a booking in the first half. Vinicius continues to improve and has already matched his goal tally from last season. What a player.

Some Nonsense

First we hear he wants to leave. Then suddenly there have been doubts about him. There’s not a single goal Girona score that was Lunin fault. Unfortunately, Courtois has made a habit of making low probability saves look routine.

Take it how you want

“The players were nervous..”

Why would Real Madrid players be nervous playing Girona? This has been a theme throughout the season in La Liga. The team and the manager seem to have little interest in defending the La Liga title. I have seen little evidence throughout the season, that Ancelotti and his boys have given everything to retain the title.

The kids are alright

The kids at Castilla getting called-up for international duty is always a good sign. They’ve had quite a season so far, one point behind league leaders, Alcorcon.

Well.. Silly Season Comes Early

Must be those clasico losses. Not sure I buy this story though. Doubt Zizou would want to return. He does not even seem interested in other clubs at all.

