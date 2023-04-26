Four : 26 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Vinicius navigated a hostile environment and finished the game with a goal and an assist despite walking a tightrope after a booking in the first half. Vinicius continues to improve and has already matched his goal tally from last season. What a player.

️| Real Madrid’s coaches already had doubts about Andriy Lunin, yesterday was not a surprise for them. The feeling regarding Lunin is that he has struggled to improve aspects of his game that were pointed out, particularly his distribution & game management. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/GQDHGbqAvr — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 26, 2023

First we hear he wants to leave. Then suddenly there have been doubts about him. There’s not a single goal Girona score that was Lunin fault. Unfortunately, Courtois has made a habit of making low probability saves look routine.

“The players were nervous..”

Why would Real Madrid players be nervous playing Girona? This has been a theme throughout the season in La Liga. The team and the manager seem to have little interest in defending the La Liga title. I have seen little evidence throughout the season, that Ancelotti and his boys have given everything to retain the title.

The kids are alright

| Rafel Obrador, David Jiménez, Edgar Pujol, Mario Martín, Manuel Ángel, César Palacios and Gonzalo García called up for Spain U-19 for 2 friendlies against Mauritania U-20.⁣ pic.twitter.com/Iwex6mSWrw — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) April 25, 2023

The kids at Castilla getting called-up for international duty is always a good sign. They’ve had quite a season so far, one point behind league leaders, Alcorcon.

Well.. Silly Season Comes Early

In the Real Madrid board, they say that if we offer Zinedine Zidane the job, he will accept it. @manucarreno pic.twitter.com/Bd2lTj3I9M — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 25, 2023

Must be those clasico losses. Not sure I buy this story though. Doubt Zizou would want to return. He does not even seem interested in other clubs at all.

The Daily Poll

Poll 2