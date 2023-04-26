Real Madrid starlet Alvaro Rodriguez ruled out of U20 World Cup

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has announced that Real Madrid Castilla striker Álvaro Rodríguez will not be called up to the U20 national team for the upcoming World Cup in Argentina. Alvaro was initially called up to the team, but today’s statement made it clear that, despite the national team’s best efforts, he will not ultimately be part of the squad:

Alvaro was one of the stars of the U20 South American Championship earlier this year, scoring a hat-trick against Bolivia and helping Uruguay qualify past the group stage. He also became the first youth-team player to make his debut for Real Madrid’s senior team this season, playing in the Copa del Rey match against Cacereño. The 18-year-old, who was born in Spain but chose to represent Uruguay, signed a new contract with Real Madrid until 2027 at the end of last year.

The AUF expressed its regret for Rodríguez’s absence and wished him a speedy recovery. The statement also thanked Real Madrid for their collaboration and support. However, some sources in Spain have claimed that Real Madrid is not allowing Rodríguez and other players to participate in the U20 World Cup, as they are key pieces for their promotion campaign in their league. The players are said to understand the club’s decision and respect it.

The U20 World Cup will take place from May 20 to June 11 in Argentina, where Uruguay will face Ghana, Qatar and Norway in Group C.