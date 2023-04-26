Managing Madrid Podcast: Girona post-game

Matt Wiltse hosts the podcast, covering the 4-2 loss to Girona - topics include:

- Taty Castellano’s night to remember, transferring goals from MLS to La Liga

- Andriy Lunin’s performance

-Eder Militao’s performance

-Toni Kroos as the lone pivot: fears ahead of City clash

- Vinicius Junior’s intent and effort regardless of opposition

- Vini’s frustration with the referee and opposing players

- Vini’s numbers this season vs last season

- Substitutions

...and more

LINK

Did you enjoy this Podcast? Join us live on Zoom after Clasico, exclusively for Patrons: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)