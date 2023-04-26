Managing Madrid Podcast: Live call: Ancelotti has some important decision to make vs City

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, on the live weekly Zoom call, discusses:

Is the sport too dependant on superstars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Does football need fixing?

Carlo Ancelotti’s biggest decisions against City

Is Brahim Diaz good enough to bring back?

Should Vinicius Jr rest more?

Toni Kroos’s lack of tracking

Mario Asensio — a player to keep?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)