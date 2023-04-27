 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Double Fantasy : 27 April 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The day will come when Luka will walk off the Bernabeu pitch for the last time as a player. We’re just going to have to wait for at least two more seasons.

Harry’s a betting man

Real Madrid have it as part of their model to sign players for image. Bellingham fits the profile for this coming summer. Young British talent with a very high ceiling if he can find his feet at the Bernabeu. It’s the kind of big money move that will keep Real Madrid in the headlines deep into the summer.

Some More Nonsense

I genuinely think it is great that the English are so passionate but my goodness the likes of Carragher who can’t stop talking about their single CL win can be rather insufferable.

When Fede, Modric and Kroos started against Man City

Real Madrid won the tie in the end. Just a reminder of how well Modric and Kroos tend to play against Man City. It should not even be an option to start the two of them in the semifinals.

Another one

I haven’t scouted the kid yet but it’s silly season. So expect the rumour mill to start going through the gears.

Bravo?

Real Madrid showing continue to stick by their policy of focusing on youth to hedge against the treacherous waters of the transfer market. Iker Bravo came in highly rated and has yet to endear himself to the Castilla boss despite the youngsters doing really well so far this season. The kid has potential and maybe he just needs another year.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Fran Garcia

view results
  • 60%
    He’s the answer to our weaknesses at LB
    (78 votes)
  • 15%
    We don’t have a lot of options
    (20 votes)
  • 16%
    He’s the next great Real Madrid fullback
    (21 votes)
  • 7%
    I have a better player in mind
    (9 votes)
128 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Who is the best DM in the squad?

view results
  • 3%
    Kroos
    (4 votes)
  • 36%
    Camavinga
    (47 votes)
  • 59%
    Tchouameni
    (76 votes)
  • 0%
    Fede
    (1 vote)
128 votes total Vote Now

