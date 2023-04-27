Double Fantasy : 27 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The day will come when Luka will walk off the Bernabeu pitch for the last time as a player. We’re just going to have to wait for at least two more seasons.

Harry’s a betting man

️ Harry Redknapp: “I’ve heard from a very, very close source to Jude Bellingham that he wants to go to Real Madrid.” @BeyondthePitch pic.twitter.com/Keq7f4DGCo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 26, 2023

Real Madrid have it as part of their model to sign players for image. Bellingham fits the profile for this coming summer. Young British talent with a very high ceiling if he can find his feet at the Bernabeu. It’s the kind of big money move that will keep Real Madrid in the headlines deep into the summer.

Some More Nonsense

Jamie Carragher says he would put Man City’s current team ahead of Real Madrid’s 3 peat team if they win the UCL… pic.twitter.com/Nlm3K0uLpE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 27, 2023

I genuinely think it is great that the English are so passionate but my goodness the likes of Carragher who can’t stop talking about their single CL win can be rather insufferable.

When Fede, Modric and Kroos started against Man City

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City tie last season was an all-timer. pic.twitter.com/6VhHXehV8x — TC (@totalcristiano) April 27, 2023

Real Madrid won the tie in the end. Just a reminder of how well Modric and Kroos tend to play against Man City. It should not even be an option to start the two of them in the semifinals.

Another one

❗️ Real Madrid & Barça are both keeping an eye on Hugo Sotelo, 19 year old midfielder from Celta Vigo’s academy. @relevo pic.twitter.com/WLRrRCJrK1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 27, 2023

I haven’t scouted the kid yet but it’s silly season. So expect the rumour mill to start going through the gears.

Bravo?

‼️ Iker Bravo will stay at Real Madrid next season. Real Madrid believe he has the potential to be a 1st team player but they also believe that he must improve his attitude. @marca pic.twitter.com/5zX829B7wI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 26, 2023

Real Madrid showing continue to stick by their policy of focusing on youth to hedge against the treacherous waters of the transfer market. Iker Bravo came in highly rated and has yet to endear himself to the Castilla boss despite the youngsters doing really well so far this season. The kid has potential and maybe he just needs another year.

