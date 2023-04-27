WATCH: Fran Garcia shines as Rayo Vallecano stun Barcelona

Fran Garcia was the hero for Rayo Vallecano as he scored the winning goal in a stunning 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on Wednesday night. The left-back, who will return to Real Madrid this summer, netted a beautiful goal in the 53rd minute to seal a big win for the hosts, who moved up to ninth place in LaLiga.

Fran Garcia’s decisive goal

Barcelona struggled to find rhythm in this game as they were out matched by Rayo’s aggression. They did find a consolation goal in the 83rd minute, but not before Fran Garcia’s winning goal.

In the 53rd minute, Fran Garcia won the ball in midfield, carried it into Barcelona’s open defensive line with impressive pace, and send a shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. It was his second goal for Rayo this season in La Liga.

The goal, as Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez expressed, was decisive.

“We didn’t play a good game, we weren’t comfortable at any time,” Xavi said after the game. “We were penalised a lot for the second goal, but we did try until the end.”

All of Fran Garcia’s tackles and defensive actions can be viewed here: