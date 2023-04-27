Mendy and Alaba continue their recovery

Carlo Ancelotti’s men trained at Real Madrid City today to prepare for the match against Almería, corresponding to matchday 32 of LaLiga, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu (Saturday, 6:30 p.m).

The team carried out today’s session with a warm-up on the grass before splitting into two sets of rondos. Next, they carried out coordination work and played a match on a reduced-size pitch. The session ended with shots on goal and free-kick practice.

David Alaba and Ferland Mendy did train, but on their own away from the group as they continue their recovery process. Thibaut Courtois also was away from the team continuing his own recovery.

It is expected that Alaba will be back in time for the Champions League semi-final first leg vs Manchester City on May 9th.

Here are some photos from today’s training session:

