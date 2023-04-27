 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid to extend loan deal for Iker Bravo -report

According to AS.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid Castilla v RC Celta B - Primera RFEF Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen have decided to extend their loan deal for young attacker Iker Bravo for an additional season, so Bravo will also play in the Spanish capital during the 2023-2024 season, according to a report published on AS.

That way, Real Madrid will also have the opportunity to buy Iker Bravo for €10 million one more year, so Los Blancos will surely pay close attention to his development and the minutes he plays next season in order to make a final decision.

Bravo is projected to be a very promising attacker, so Real Madrid having the option to buy him for just €10 million if he keeps showing his potential next season could be huge. Still, Real Madrid fans should be patient and cautious as Bravo will spend one more season playing for Castilla. Meanwhile, Alvaro Rodríguez will likely be the young attacker backing up Karim Benzema next year.

