Managing Madrid Podcast: Would Haaland be a better fit than Mbappe? MAILBAG

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Which players we wished joined Real Madrid but didn’t

Will Toni Kroos and Luka Modric play the same amount next year?

Most loved and hated players ever

Steve McManaman

Shocking list of players that Lucas didn’t like

Antonio Cassano

Iker Casillas’s fall from grace

Real Madrid’s current culture

Is Erling Haaland a better fit than Kylian Mbappe

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)