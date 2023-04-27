 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Would Haaland be a better fit than Mbappe? MAILBAG

Kiyan and Lucas go through another set of Real Madrid questions

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Which players we wished joined Real Madrid but didn’t
  • Will Toni Kroos and Luka Modric play the same amount next year?
  • Most loved and hated players ever
  • Steve McManaman
  • Shocking list of players that Lucas didn’t like
  • Antonio Cassano
  • Iker Casillas’s fall from grace
  • Real Madrid’s current culture
  • Is Erling Haaland a better fit than Kylian Mbappe
  • And more.

Thanks for being a Patron.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

