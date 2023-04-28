I Can Feel It In the Air : 28 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The defence of La Liga has been irredeemably poor. I do not think Carlo and the boys will bother to try to explain their atrocious showings in La Liga.

With all that, Real Madrid will enter the month of May with their eyes firmly fixed on two of the most elusive trophies.

Winning the CL is almost a guarantee that you will not win it the following season unless you’re Real Madrid and write your own rules.

The Copa del Rey means a lot to the fans for different reasons. It is not as important as La Liga or the CL but it remains the most elusive piece of silverware for the Merengues.

Agent Tchouameni

“I promise we’ll come for you. Just sit tight..” - Tchouameni, probably

BREAKING: Jude Bellingham has chosen Real Madrid. Negotiations with BVB will begin in the next few days, reports @diarioas. pic.twitter.com/ijUhrzocA6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 27, 2023

With Real Madrid making efforts to sign Bellingham before silly season kicks off, the move has similar circumstances to what occurred last season. The sooner Real Madrid get a response, the sooner the club can find an alternative if they do not get the player or focus on other areas if he agrees to join.

The Case for Xabi

Xabi Alonso since taking over at Bayer Leverkusen:



▪️ 30G: W17, D6, L7

▪️ 16th to 6th in Bundesliga

▪️ 6 pts off UCL spot

▪️ 13 games unbeaten

▪️ Europa League semis (club’s first European semifinal in 21 years)



pic.twitter.com/kOCSJhaijj — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 24, 2023

Xabi Alonso seems to be living up to the hype that we all put on him before he even got to the dugout. I will admit, I did not expect him to be developing so quickly. Xabi has not won silverware yet and for all the talent a manager may posses, the ultimate judge is the trophy cabinet.

Xabi’s Leverkusen side play with a back 3 as part of a 3-4-3 formation. It is not obvious whether Xabi prefers the formation or if he’s using the fit for the players at his disposal. Xabi’s midfielders drop an invite pressure to allow some space for his offensive players.

The 3-4-3 formation allows one of his most potent weapons in Jeremie Frimpong(8 goals) to play as a winger or RM. The young prodigy, Florian Wirtz knitting everything together behind Moussa Diaby and Amine Adil or Patrick Shick makes for an effective offensive unit.

KFZ’s BEST XI: Current squad

What do you guys think? I think that’s the most dynamic lineup possible with the current squad. Pressing and press resistant midfield. Might struggle with positional issues at times but have the energy and speed to make up for it.

