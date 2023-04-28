Bellingham decides to join Real Madrid -report

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has decided to join Real Madrid and the negotiations between the two clubs will begin “over the next few days,” according to a report published today on AS.

Real Madrid don’t want to spend more than €120 million on this signing, so they would ultimately refuse to sign Bellingham if Dortmund refuse to accept that kind of fee, per that same report. The German club have been trying to extend Bellingham’s contract in order to increase their chances of not only keeping the player for a few extra seasons but also getting a significantly bigger fee.

Bellingham has chosen Real Madrid ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool, who were also extremely interested in his signing. If this comes to fruition, Los Blancos will have their midfield for the future set, with Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde and now Bellingham all aligned and ready to contribute for years to come.