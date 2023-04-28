BREAKING: Modric suffers hamstring injury, doubtful against Manchester City

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has suffered a hamstring injury and will need around two weeks to recover. His status for the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City is ‘doubtful’ at this point. He will almost certainly miss the upcoming Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna on May 6th as well.

Modric’s absence would be a huge blow for Madrid, given that he was set to start in the midfield against Manchester City’s own middle line, which is one of the —if not the— world’s best midfield formations in world football.

The Croatian midfielder will definitely try his best to recover in time for that first leg, but giving him the opportunity to start could also be dangerous as he will have no time to improve his conditioning and make sure that he’s 100% ready to go ahead of that game.

Bad news for Real Madrid.