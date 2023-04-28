Ancelotti: “We need to focus more defensively, starting tomorrow”

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media on Friday in the pre-match press conference for Real Madrid’s home game against Almería. The coach reflected on the disappointing 4-2 loss in Girona and pointed out that it won’t be any easier against an Almería side scrapping for every point. He stated: “At this stage of the season, our opponents all have something to play for, whether it’s avoiding relegation or qualifying for Europe. We didn’t play well last game, so are keen to bounce back well in front of our own fans.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s defensive collapse against Girona

After several good defensive showings in a row, the back line collapsed against Girona and Ancelotti was asked multiple questions about this in the press conference. He said: “We weren’t good defensively there and need to focus more, starting tomorrow. The players know this and will play differently to how they did in Girona. I think it’s focus more than anything, and it’s true that you can’t always be at your best mentally. The schedule is demanding and we’re all humans. There are good days and bad days. That can also happen to a team.”

Ancelotti on Luka Modrić’s injury

Luka Modrić is going to spend some time on the sidelines after picking up an injury and Ancelotti explained a bit more, saying: “We feel sad for him. He suffered an injury against Girona and is out for this game at least. I don’t know if he’ll be back in time for the Copa del Rey final. This is football and these things can happen. We hope we’ll have him back for the other important games we have.”

Ancelotti on the challenges Vinícius faces

Discussing Vinícius and the challenges he faces in each game, Ancelotti said: “There are two parts, what happens on the pitch and what happens off it. Off the pitch, it’s a bad sign for society that there is racism, because a modern society can’t have that. Then, on the pitch, it’s true that opposition players like him a lot. But, they also kicked players like Maradona or Pelé a lot, sadly. The good thing for us is that Vinícius is strong and can deal with it. But, we do have concerns, because he wants to dribble and the officials have to do their job to ensure nothing bad happens.”