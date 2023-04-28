 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: An explanation of what happened at Barca TV

Kiyan and Diego discuss why and where Barca are cutting costs

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona: Semi Final Leg One - Copa Del Rey Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • An explanation of what happened with Barca TV and where / why Barca are cutting costs
  • Luka Modric’s injury
  • How likely is it that Lionel Messi will return and how much does cutting costs have to do with him?
  • How the basketball / women’s team will get affected
  • The death of English language club channels
  • What’s next for Diego?
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid