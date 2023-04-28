Churros y Tácticas Podcast: An explanation of what happened at Barca TV

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- An explanation of what happened with Barca TV and where / why Barca are cutting costs
- Luka Modric’s injury
- How likely is it that Lionel Messi will return and how much does cutting costs have to do with him?
- How the basketball / women’s team will get affected
- The death of English language club channels
- What’s next for Diego?
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...