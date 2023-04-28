Churros y Tácticas Podcast: An explanation of what happened at Barca TV

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

An explanation of what happened with Barca TV and where / why Barca are cutting costs

Luka Modric’s injury

How likely is it that Lionel Messi will return and how much does cutting costs have to do with him?

How the basketball / women’s team will get affected

The death of English language club channels

What’s next for Diego?

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

