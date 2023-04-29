Fix You : 29 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

‘TIS MATCHDAY AT THE BERNABEU!!

History beckons for Karim. Can he keep his body underneath him and hold his nerve once again? Karim hasn’t been quite at the races so far this season, he’s going to have to go through the gears if Real Madrid are to make history again.

Animo Lukita!

Luka Modrić's injury is not looking good. He's now totally discarded for the Copa del Rey final and the 1st leg vs City. @marca pic.twitter.com/lS9gjBX7Ry — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 28, 2023

Luka Modric has been a mainstay for a decade in the Real Madrid midfield and has been reliable for the business end of the season during all that time. Luka Modric much like Karim Benzema managed last season has continued to defy, “Father Time” but it seems to be catching up with both.

Hopefully the maestro’s absence will not weigh too heavily on the youngster who has to fill his boots in the meantime.

| Ancelotti: "Modrić's replacement? We can't replace him. He's very important. We have Ceballos, the most similar player. But also Camavinga and Valverde." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 28, 2023

Training Day

As usual the camp is in high spirits. It is unlikely they will be seriously affected by La Liga results given the prospect of the Copa del Rey and Champions League silverware. Hopefully they don’t leave they shooting boots on the training ground.

The Return

️| Real Madrid fully believe that Fran García’s transfer is a success as it is very difficult to find a player with his level for €5M. @relevo pic.twitter.com/5y3AbnB9ZG — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 28, 2023

Real Madrid have finally taken a step toward addressing the deficiencies at fullback. While Ferland Mendy on his day is arguable the best defensive fullback, he has struggled to replicate the form he showed in his debut season and injuries have seemingly taken their toll. Fran has a mighty job on his hands but he should be well prepared for it, given that he’s from the academy and understands the demands.

The Bellingham Affair

Zinedine Zidane was the person who invited Jude Bellingham to watch the final between Real Madrid & Liverpool. @BILD pic.twitter.com/EMDMCd4t2e — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 28, 2023

“Hey Jude, if you come to Madrid I will come back to coach you..” - Zidane, probably

So far reports of progress in the potential signing of Bellingham have not been refuted by Dortmund or Bellingham’s entourage. Furthermore, other media outlets have been relatively quiet about City and Liverpool who are the other clubs said to be in hot pursuit of the Englishman’s signature.

