Real Madrid vs Almeria, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Almeria a week ahead of the 2023 Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna. Ancelotti could use this game to make some more rotations.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Almeria predicted XI: Fernando, Puigmal, Kaiky, Eli, Chumi, Centelles, Samu, Robertone, Eguaras, Suarez, Baptistao.

Modric is out and Ancelotti must make sure that his midfielders gain confidence and momentum in order to have them all ready to go for the next games against Osasuna and Manchester City, so this could be a good opportunity for players like Tchouameni and Ceballos to start.

Almeria are trying to avoid relegation and Madrid should definitely have what it takes to get the three points even if they make some rotations. However, they should expect an intense game as Almeria are with their backs against the wall and will definitely try their best.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/29/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.