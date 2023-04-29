Real Madrid vs Almeria 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid fans around the globe are definitely growing tired of these meaningless La Liga games, and so are the players. Los Blancos host Almeria today a week ahead of the Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna, and this game will give Ancelotti another opportunity to make some rotations and take care of his squad.

It’s time for the Italian coach to start thinking about his Luka Modric replacement, as the Croatian is doubtful for the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City. Tchouameni, Ceballos and Camavinga are competing for that starting spot alongside Kroos and Valverde and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top after the next couple of games.

Almeria are trying to avoid relegation after what has been a very mediocre season for them so far, so they will try to take advantage of Madrid’s lack of interest in this game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/29/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.