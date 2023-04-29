CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Almeria, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Almeria in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Almeria starting XI (TBC): Fernando, Puigmal, Kaiky, Eli, Chumi, Centelles, Samu, Robertone, Eguaras, Suarez, Baptistao.

Needless to say, the priority for Real Madrid in this game has to be managing the roster and making sure that every player stays healthy, fresh and ready to go for both the Copa del Rey Final —next Saturday— and the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City —May 9th—.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/29/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

