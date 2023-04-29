Managing Madrid Podcast: More Bellingham reports; Rodrygo’s place vs City

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani is joined by Madridistas all around the world to discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s view of coaching Real Madrid

Who is the bigger loss vs Manchester City: Luka Modric or Eder Militao?

Zinedine Zidane or Carlo Ancelotti?

How will Pep Guardiola play vs Real Madrid?

Why Kiyan is skeptical of Zidane coming back a 3rd time

Latest reports on Jude Bellingham and the truth about his potential signing

Should Rodrygo Goes start vs City?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)