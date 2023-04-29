Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Madrid CFF; Liga F

Preview

Only four more games to go to finish off the league campaign. With the Champions League spot already secured, Real Madrid are going into the match against Madrid CFF a bit more relaxed. However, there isn’t yet a reason to put the guard down. Winning this match would keep Las Blancas 6 points above the third-placed Levante whom they face in two weeks’ time.

Real Madrid came victorious against Madrid CFF last time they played each other, in January. After struggling on a foreign pitch for a bit, Esther opened the scoresheet in 34’ and Las Blancas went on to score 3 more goals to make it 0-4 and take all 3 points with them.

“It was difficult the last time. We know they are a strong team, with fast players in front and we know they’re going to give it their all on the pitch,” speaks Sandie Toletti for Real Madrid TV. “Last Sunday we saw how good the fans were with us and we want to show our best in front of them.”

The match kicks off on Sunday, April 30 at 18:00 CEST on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Zornoza (tibia)

For the first time in months, Lorena is back in the squad list. The attacker hasn’t featured in a single match this season, and maybe she will get the chance in this Madrid derby.