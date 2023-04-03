Las Blancas Podcast: The one with banger goals!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 3-0 win against Levante Las Planas.

Talking points:

Bad run of form and need to rotate

Linda Caicedo’s prominence in the team

Early warning signs and use of wide players

Combinational play between Caroline Weir, Linda Caicedo and Maite Oroz

Pressing performance from Feller and Weir

Poor management from referee

Zornoza’s injury concern

Teresa’s weird exclusion from the lineups

Athenea’s concussion concern and poor management

Esther’s overzealous nature and synergy with Weir

Caroline Møller Hansen’s goal of the season contender

Maite’s splendid performance

Toletti’s monstrous substitute performance

Uribe’s performance for Levante Las Planas

Looking forward to the international break

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)