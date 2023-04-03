Las Blancas Podcast: The one with banger goals!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 3-0 win against Levante Las Planas.
Talking points:
- Bad run of form and need to rotate
- Linda Caicedo’s prominence in the team
- Early warning signs and use of wide players
- Combinational play between Caroline Weir, Linda Caicedo and Maite Oroz
- Pressing performance from Feller and Weir
- Poor management from referee
- Zornoza’s injury concern
- Teresa’s weird exclusion from the lineups
- Athenea’s concussion concern and poor management
- Esther’s overzealous nature and synergy with Weir
- Caroline Møller Hansen’s goal of the season contender
- Maite’s splendid performance
- Toletti’s monstrous substitute performance
- Uribe’s performance for Levante Las Planas
- Looking forward to the international break
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
