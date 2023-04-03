Daily Thread: 03 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Good Warm Up Win ahead of the Copa Del Rey.
So where was this all season?? A refreshing new 4-2-3-1 brought about a refreshing final scoreline with some nice attacking football on display. Who would have thought? Lets hope for more of the same for the rest of the season. Granted it's only Valladolid but Los Blancos have struggled against these sort of teams all season. The game was covered in detailed in the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.
2nd April 2016 vs Barcelona— MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) April 2, 2023
2nd April 2023 vs Valladolid@Benzema loves an overhead kick goal.
pic.twitter.com/39Dym3FTcs
Speaking of overhead kick goals..........
5 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo scored THAT bicycle kick vs Juventus.— TC (@totalcristiano) April 2, 2023
This view is insane. pic.twitter.com/9CqiRDgoI0
Still on that train. #Bringhimback
Yes the same fearsome Napoli lost 4 nil at home with Brahim playing no small part. Bring the boy back for next season.
Brahim Diaz scores for Milan against Napoli. Goal and assist for him in the first 30 minutes. #LoanWatch pic.twitter.com/M3i2sdznq4— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 2, 2023
Calm your concerns, let the boy do his thing.
Minute 46: Endrick comes on.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 2, 2023
Minute 53: Endrick scores the equalizer for Palmeiras in the Paulista play-off final.
⭐️ pic.twitter.com/cMB1dOuxeb
ENDRICK WOW. pic.twitter.com/k4wU4U3KY3— (@190TWO) April 2, 2023
