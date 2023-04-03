 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 03 April 2023

Monday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Good Warm Up Win ahead of the Copa Del Rey.

So where was this all season?? A refreshing new 4-2-3-1 brought about a refreshing final scoreline with some nice attacking football on display. Who would have thought? Lets hope for more of the same for the rest of the season. Granted it's only Valladolid but Los Blancos have struggled against these sort of teams all season. The game was covered in detailed in the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

Speaking of overhead kick goals..........

Still on that train. #Bringhimback

Yes the same fearsome Napoli lost 4 nil at home with Brahim playing no small part. Bring the boy back for next season.

Calm your concerns, let the boy do his thing.

