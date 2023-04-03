Daily Thread: 03 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Good Warm Up Win ahead of the Copa Del Rey.

So where was this all season?? A refreshing new 4-2-3-1 brought about a refreshing final scoreline with some nice attacking football on display. Who would have thought? Lets hope for more of the same for the rest of the season. Granted it's only Valladolid but Los Blancos have struggled against these sort of teams all season. The game was covered in detailed in the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

2nd April 2016 vs Barcelona

2nd April 2023 vs Valladolid@Benzema loves an overhead kick goal.



pic.twitter.com/39Dym3FTcs — MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) April 2, 2023

Speaking of overhead kick goals..........

5 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo scored THAT bicycle kick vs Juventus.



This view is insane. pic.twitter.com/9CqiRDgoI0 — TC (@totalcristiano) April 2, 2023

Still on that train. #Bringhimback

Yes the same fearsome Napoli lost 4 nil at home with Brahim playing no small part. Bring the boy back for next season.

Brahim Diaz scores for Milan against Napoli. Goal and assist for him in the first 30 minutes. #LoanWatch pic.twitter.com/M3i2sdznq4 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 2, 2023

Calm your concerns, let the boy do his thing.