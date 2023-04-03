WATCH: Endrick scores and shines for Palmeiras in Paulista Championship Final

Future Real Madrid attacker Endrick Felipe ended his scoring drought during the Paulista Championship Final, finding the back of the net for Palmeiras’ one and only goal on the 2-1 loss to Agua Santa.

Not only did Endrick score, he also completed a brilliant play during the second half, showing his brilliant dribbling ability and his speed with the ball on his feet. The young attacker will not officially join Real Madrid until the summer of 2024, so he will have plenty of time to keep developing as a player and polishing his skill set.

Endrick had not scored a single goal since he signed his contract with Real Madrid. The attacker was facing some pressure and criticism after not being able to score a goal over the last 13 games for Palmeiras.

Palmeiras were the heavy favorites to beat Agua Santa, but they will have to take care of business in the return leg if they want to conquer the trophy.