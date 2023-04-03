Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Players that can impact the first team

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Sam Sharpe, Ruben Skjerping, Kristofer McCormack, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Peter Federico’s development

Marvel or Rafa Marin: Who has the best potential?

Which Castilla players will be sold?

The most promising Juvenil A players

What is the best way of getting Castilla promoted?

Could Vinícius Tobias, David Jiménez or Rafa Obrador make an impact for the first team?

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaConer)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)