Updates from Valdebebas: Rudiger is still not training with the team

With full focus on Clasico after a revitalizing 6 - 0 win over Real Valladolid yesterday, Real Madrid took the field in Valdebebas today to being preparations for Wednesday night’s clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, in what is a pivotal Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg fixture.

Antonio Rudiger, who was a last-minute scratch against Valladolid, missed full training today. The hope was that he would be back without many problems already, as Carlo Ancelotti himself said after the game last night, “We don’t know yet the extent of Rudiger’s injury. He’ll have a test tomorrow on that knee, but I don’t think it’s a serious problem. He was able to walk fine today without any pain.”

Of course, Rudiger can still make it to Clasico, and his recovery could still be on the right timeline. Despite not training full contact with the team, he did do individual work inside the gym, and there is still hope he can make it to the squad list — likely coming off the bench if needed.

Here are some photos of today’s training session: