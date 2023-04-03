Referee named for Copa del Rey El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed referee Juan Martinez Munuera as the man in charge of Wednesday’s El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals, which will be played at the Camp Nou at 21:00 CEST. Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez will take care of VAR duties.

This will be the third El Clasico for Martinez Munuera. The first one of those meetings ended 1-3 for Real Madrid on October 24th, 2020, while the other ended in the dominating —yet meaningless— 0-4 win for Barcelona a year ago. Barcelona have a 22-6-4 record with Martinez Munuera in charge, while the record is 19-6-7 for Real Madrid when he’s refereed a game involving Real Madrid.

Martinez Munuera will have his hands full this Wednesday, as this will be the last El Clasico of the season, and also a decisive one.