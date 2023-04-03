 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid TV release video outlining the errors of El Clasico referee

The club showed their dissatisfaction with the appointment of both the head referee and VAR for Wednesday

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Atletico de Madrid v Real Betis - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed Juan Martinez Munuera as the head referee for Wednesday’s El Clasico — a Copa del Rey 2nd leg showdown at Spotify Camp Nou. In addition, they have also appointed Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez as the head of VAR for that game.

It took Real Madrid TV little-to-no-time, as is custom, to release a video outlining all the errors that Munuera and Gonzalez have committed against them over the years:

The video runs just over two minutes, and includes a montage of mistakes made by both figures against Real Madrid in games vs Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad, and Real Betis.

This is not a necessarily good look for Real Madrid, who have now made a habit of crying ‘victim’, and, quite frankly, there doesn’t look to be an end in sight, as they do have a compilation ready for many referees who are appointed to their games.

Nevertheless, the club has aimed to put pressure on the referee for Wednesday night with this video.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid