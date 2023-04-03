Real Madrid TV release video outlining the errors of El Clasico referee

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed Juan Martinez Munuera as the head referee for Wednesday’s El Clasico — a Copa del Rey 2nd leg showdown at Spotify Camp Nou. In addition, they have also appointed Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez as the head of VAR for that game.

It took Real Madrid TV little-to-no-time, as is custom, to release a video outlining all the errors that Munuera and Gonzalez have committed against them over the years:

Martínez Munuera y González González (VAR).

Historial con Real Madrid.

Video #RMTVpic.twitter.com/jW9Y23WXrK — Rafa RNMJ Real Madrid (@RafaRNMJ) April 3, 2023

The video runs just over two minutes, and includes a montage of mistakes made by both figures against Real Madrid in games vs Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad, and Real Betis.

This is not a necessarily good look for Real Madrid, who have now made a habit of crying ‘victim’, and, quite frankly, there doesn’t look to be an end in sight, as they do have a compilation ready for many referees who are appointed to their games.

Nevertheless, the club has aimed to put pressure on the referee for Wednesday night with this video.