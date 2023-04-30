Ancelotti: “I can’t believe we’ve conceded six in the past two games”

After Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Almería, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media and discussed the various aspects of the game.

Ancelotti on Benzema’s hat-trick

After Benzema scored another hat-trick, Ancelotti said: ”Benzema is doing well, and we’re looking good and dangerous in attack overall. If we’re also good at this back, we’re doing well.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s defensive problems

Discussing the defensive issues that are persisting, Ancelotti said: ”I’m not worried, knowing how well we can play. But, I also can’t believe we’ve conceded six in the past two games. We’re relaxing too much. We tried to focus on defence today and we did well in pressing after losing the ball. I was angry at half-time in the dressing room after that goal just before the break. Then I was annoyed too with the second goal. This should be a good wake-up call. I don’t think we’ll concede so much in the coming games.”

Ancelotti on the brilliance of this trio

Comparing Benzema, Vinícius and Rodrygo to the BBC, he said: “They’re different trios, but both really good. The 2014 trio was very dangerous and this one too. They can dribble so well, which you don’t see much in football nowadays. Sometimes you need to take a few touches.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ 10th yellow

Discussing the fact that Vinícius collected his 10th yellow of the season, he said: “It’s clear that protesting doesn’t help him, but I’m surprised he has 10. He gets cards, but those who kick him get fewer. The worst midfielder in the division has fewer. But, yes, he has to improve with some of this. His yellow today was clear. Referees don’t usually change their way of refereeing after a player protests.”