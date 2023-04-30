Managing Madrid Podcast: Almeria Post-Game

On this episode of the Managing Madrid podcast, Ruben and Matt discussed:

Real Madrid’s recent win against Almeria and potential lineup choices for their upcoming match against Manchester City.

Midfield options for City given Modric’s absence and whether or not Rodrygo would start on the right

Potential selfishness of Benzema wanting to play every game and his impressive goal ratio despite missing many games due to injury.

Real Madrid’s recent defensive lapses and the absence of Eder Militao in the upcoming match against Manchester City.

Vinicius Jr.’s frustration with the referees and how it’s affecting his game, while acknowledging the unfair treatment from opponents and opposition fans.

The lack of protection for Vinicius Jr. during matches and the need for his teammates and the club to build a campaign to protect him.

Carvajal or Lucas Vazquez if you had to pick one for consistency over a whole season?

Asensio’s current form, his renewal, and potential trickle effect on young players

And more...

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)