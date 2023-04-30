 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Up : 30 April 2023

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

30 April 2023
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Karim is now the 4th highest scorer in the history of La Liga behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Telmo Zarra. His official tally for the club is now 352 goals, 100 goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo. It is becoming increasingly plausible that Karim will retire as the most successful forward in the history of Real Madrid if his body can hold up.

Karim has scored three hat-tricks in April and hopefully that means he’s peaking at the right time to get us over the line against Osasuna and Man City.

Ballon d’Or Vinicius?

Vinicius keeps improving. Last season was a welcome surprise but we’re watching a future Ballon d’Or winner. Vinicius has already matched his goals and assists tally from last season with 22 goals and 20 assists in all competitions.

Moving on from Ferland?

Ferland Mendy’s struggles in offence were soon followed by inconsistencies in his defensive performances. It was only a matter of time before many would start questioning the Frenchman and his injuries have only served to make matters worse. Unlike Carvajal, his injuries have meant he has not had a chance to redeem himself.

Carlo not feeling Tchouameni

Earlier in the season Carlo complained that Tchouameni stays deep and doesn’t join the attack. Now he’s complaining that Tchouameni is joining the attack. Boy must be dizzy. Tchouameni has struggled for confidence since the world cup but his talent is not in question. He just needs a run of games which he will hopefully get now with Modric injured and forcing Carlo to rearrange his midfield 3.

The Daily Poll

Is Vinicius a top 5 player in the world?

Rodrygo and Fede Valverde

