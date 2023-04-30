Karim Benzema becomes fourth-highest scorer in La Liga history

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scored a sensational hat-trick in his side’s 4-2 win over Almeria on matchday 32 of the La Liga 2022-23 season. The 35-year-old striker took his tally of La Liga goals for Real Madrid to 236, surpassing former Mexico star Hugo Sanchez, who netted 234 times in the Spanish top flight. Benzema is now the fourth-highest scorer in La Liga history, behind only Lionel Messi (474), Cristiano Ronaldo (311) and Telmo Zarra (251).

Benzema equalling Hugo Sanchez is a good excuse to remind everyone that from 1985-1990 Hugo Sanchez scored 186 goals for Real Madrid. Dude was putting up modern day numbers back in the 80s. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 29, 2023

Benzema opened the scoring in the fifth minute slotting home from close range from Vinicius Junior’s cross. He doubled his account 12 minutes later with a clinical finish from Rodrygo’s pass. He completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute after Lucas Vazquez was fouled in the box. Benzema has now scored 14 goals in 20 league games this season, putting himself in strong contention for the Pichichi trophy

Benzema has been in superb form for Real Madrid in the past couple months, leading them to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Benzema joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009 for a then-French record fee of €35 million. He has since won 25 trophies with the club, including four La Liga, two Copa del Rey and five Champions League titles. He is Real Madrid’s all-time second-highest goalscorer and top assist provider. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time, a creative and prolific forward renowned for his incredible goal-scoring ability, as well as his technical skills, vision, and versatility on the field. These past three seasons, he has confirmed all of those assumptions with his stellar goal-scoring and creative play.