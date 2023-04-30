Player Ratings: Real Madrid 4 - 2 Almería; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Almost nothing to do in terms of shot-stopping with one save recorded, but did well with his distribution nearly assisting Benzema.

Lucas Vazquez—8: A very good performance from the right-back who ended up being the player who progressed the ball up the pitch more than any other in the match.

Lucas Vázquez vs. Almeria



Successful Passes: 69

Expected Threat: 0.45

Progression via pass: 4.76

Progression via carry: 2.37 pic.twitter.com/ymQrzwC6sa — markstats bot (@markstatsbot) April 29, 2023

Toni Rudiger—7: Another solid showing — 3 clearances, 3 tackles, 100% win rate on his aerial duels (2), and completed all of his long balls, switching the field of play.

Eder Militao—6: A couple of defensive lapses, but was very aggressive on his step-outs from the back field and nearly played a role in a Benzema-Vinicius combination for a goal after winning the ball high up the pitch in the opposition half.

Eduardo Camavinga—6.5: Had little to do defensively, finished the match with 2 key passes.

Tchouameni—7: Gave the team balance — a step-slow while on the ball on a few occasions but otherwise solid. Always looks for the vertical pass.

Dani Ceballos —7.5: Played as a right center midfielder and as is typical gave 110%. Pressed high up the pitch and curled in a number of tantalizing crosses for Benzema. Finished the game with an assist to Rodrygo.

Toni Kroos—6: Had another lapse defensively tracking back which led to one of Almeria’s goals. Otherwise, was shrewd in possession and kept the team’s tempo high.

Rodrygo—8: The match will be remembered because of two beautiful skill moments from Rodrygo. A Redondo-like moment on the touchline, using his back heel to keep the ball in play, then dishing the ball off to Benzema. Later, he scored an absolute cracker of goal with a long distance hit from outside the box.

Vinicius Junior—6.5: Finished the match with 3 dribbles out of 8, 2 key passes, and an assist to Benzema.

Karim Benzema—9: Bagged yet another hat-trick and now only trails Lewandowski by 2 goals in the Pichichi race. Not only put the chances away, but contributed with 3 key passes.

Substitutions:

Nacho—6: Played left back for the final 18 minutes, finished the game with 19 touches and 15 passes (100% PA).

Marco Asensio—7: Hit the woodwork twice and nearly provided an assist to Benzema similar to the pass he produced for Vinicius against Girona.

Dani Carvajal—N/A: Played last 8 minutes, replacing the injured Vinicius Junior.