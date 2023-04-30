Real Madrid vs. Madrid CFF Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Four more Liga F games to go to finish off the league campaign. With the Champions League spot already secured, Real Madrid are going into the match against Madrid CFF a bit more relaxed. However, there isn’t yet a reason to put the guard down. Winning this match would keep Las Blancas 6 points above the third-placed Levante whom they face in two weeks’ time. Levante secured their Champions League spot as well this weekend and these two teams still have their battles to fight.

Next up for Las Blancas is a derby against Madrid CFF whom they beat the last time with the result of 0-4. Despite the final result, Real Madrid struggled to open the scoresheet on a foreign pitch. However, now Las Blancas will have the home advantage and Sandie Toletti speaks out about the great support the team received in the last match.

“Last Sunday we saw how good the fans were with us and we want to show our best in front of them,” says Sandie Toletti for Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch

Date: 30/04/2023

Time: 18:00 CEST (12pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube