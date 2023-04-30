Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Madrid CFF; Liga F

Only 3 changes from the last week’s game against Villarreal. However, for this match, Alberto Toril decided on starting with the defense of four in this match with Svava and Kenti on fullbacks and Rocío and Kathellen as center backs. Teresa starts this match after being benched by Oroz last week, as she joins Weir and Toletti in the midfield line. Caroline Møller gets to start the second time in a row, together with Caicedo and Athenea on the wings.

With Kenti confirmed to start this match, the Mexican gets her 100th cap for the white club and gets to captain the team for this occasion as well.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Weir, Kathellen, Møller, Linda C., Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Ivana, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Claudia F., Lucía, Feller, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Madrid CFF XI: TBA

How to Watch

Date: 30/04/2023

Time: 18:00 CEST (12pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube