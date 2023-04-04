Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Is it inexcusable for Real Madrid not to beat Barcelona?

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

El Clasico starting XIs

Should Rodrygo Goes start?

Would it be inexcusable for Real Madrid to lose to Barca given their injuries?

Will Frenkie de Jong make it in time?

Lionel Messi getting booed by PSG fans

How would Messi fit at Barca tactically?

Barcelona’s statement about Javier Tebas

Ceferin’s statements about Barca / Juve / Real Madrid

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

