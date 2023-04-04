 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Is it inexcusable for Real Madrid not to beat Barcelona?

Kiyan and Diego count down the last Clasico of the season

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • El Clasico starting XIs
  • Should Rodrygo Goes start?
  • Would it be inexcusable for Real Madrid to lose to Barca given their injuries?
  • Will Frenkie de Jong make it in time?
  • Lionel Messi getting booed by PSG fans
  • How would Messi fit at Barca tactically?
  • Barcelona’s statement about Javier Tebas
  • Ceferin’s statements about Barca / Juve / Real Madrid
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

