Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Is it inexcusable for Real Madrid not to beat Barcelona?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- El Clasico starting XIs
- Should Rodrygo Goes start?
- Would it be inexcusable for Real Madrid to lose to Barca given their injuries?
- Will Frenkie de Jong make it in time?
- Lionel Messi getting booed by PSG fans
- How would Messi fit at Barca tactically?
- Barcelona’s statement about Javier Tebas
- Ceferin’s statements about Barca / Juve / Real Madrid
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
