 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 04 April 2023

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Preparations begin for Copa Clásico.

The Big Question!!

What formation will Carlo go with? Which personnel will he choose? One thing is clear, with Los Blancos already down a goal from the first leg, they have to attack the Blaugrana. AS seems to think that it’ll be more of the same ole same ole. Discuss in the comments who you’d like to start and what formation Carlo should go with.

Real Madrid and Asensio are off by about 1.5Million Euros.

Poll

Would you renew Asensio with the requested increased salary?

view results
  • 52%
    Yes
    (50 votes)
  • 47%
    No
    (46 votes)
96 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid