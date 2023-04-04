Daily Thread: 04 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Preparations begin for Copa Clásico.

The Big Question!!

What formation will Carlo go with? Which personnel will he choose? One thing is clear, with Los Blancos already down a goal from the first leg, they have to attack the Blaugrana. AS seems to think that it’ll be more of the same ole same ole. Discuss in the comments who you’d like to start and what formation Carlo should go with.

| Dani Carvajal is expected to be in the starting line-up vs Barcelona. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/XsEfEAomBq — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 3, 2023

‼️ Valverde was rested for El Clasico. He will start. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 3, 2023

‼️ Luka Modric is expected to be amongst the XI for El Clasico. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 3, 2023

Real Madrid and Asensio are off by about 1.5Million Euros.

Would you renew Asensio with the €5.5M salary per season he is requesting, per @diarioas? — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 3, 2023