The surprising move Davide Ancelotti is planning to take this summer

Davide Ancelotti represents a key component of Carlo Ancelotti’s backroom staff. The 33-year-old is Carlo’s direct assistant and is often seen in-game providing instructions to players and reviewing potential tactical changes with his father. He has been touted as one of the proponents of innovation as part of Carlo’s evolution as a manager in the last few years, and brings both new ideas and new technology to the fore.

In a report published by MARCA, it appears Davide has taken the decision to leave Real Madrid at the end of season and carve his own path as a head coach. FC Basel, typically a side that competes in the Champions League and wins the Swiss Super League, are sitting in 5th place outside the European spots and are on the lookout for a new coach next season. Davide is the leading candidate and reportedly would welcome the move. Earlier this season, Premier League club, Everton, wanted to hire Davide as their first-team manager, but a mid-season move was discarded.

Despite only being 33-years-old, Davide has earned what could be called a masters degree in football management with experiences at Bayern Munich, PSG, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid. If the move to FC Basel materializes, Davide will be looking to knock Swiss leaders Young Boys off their perch. The domino effect, if Carlo Ancelotti were to stay on at Real Madrid and fulfill the final year of his contract, would see the Italian coach in search of a new assistant.