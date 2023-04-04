Xavi: “Real Madrid will come hurt and want revenge because they have lost the last three Clasicos.”

FC Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez spoke to the media today ahead of his side’s clash with Real Madrid at Camp Nou, in a crucial second leg Copa del Rey semi-final tie which Barca currently leads 1 - 0 on aggregate. Xavi spoke about what kind of Real Madrid he expects to see tomorrow, and more.

What will be Barcelona’s approach?

“Our approach will not change. The idea will be the same. With Pedri perhaps we can be a little more neat. But the idea is the same. We want to dominate and win the game. The losses do not change anything.

“Our goal, our example to follow, is the Super Cup, and the League Clasico at home. But Madrid are League and European champions. We’ll try to dominate but it won’t be easy. 0-1 is a very good result until now.”

Who is the favourite?

“I have the feeling that when it’s our turn to play two legs against Real Madrid, it’s very difficult. How long has it been since they lost a two-legged tie? That’s why I still think they’re favorites despite being 0-1. The pressure is on them.

“They can beat you perfectly. They’re still favourites. They’re more used to these games and they’re used to coming back. For me they’re still the favourites.”

On Real Madrid TV releasing footage about referee errors

“I’ve talked a lot about the referees. I wouldn’t like to win a game by cheating. I want to win, but legally. It’s not worth talking about the referees.... I don’t even like it when they help me. I always want to win legally”.

What kind of Real Madrid does he expect?

“An aggressive Madrid. They will come out to press. In the Cup they were superior. We will try to subdue them. We have a great team up front. We have to have a lot of personality to have the ball, but I see the team prepared”.

“I think they will come hurt and want revenge because they have lost the last three Clasicos. They will come hurt. They always compete.

“I expect a very difficult, very tough match. It’s a winning team. They have a lot of top players in their squad. We’ll try to do our best.”

Lewandowski vs Benzema

“The question is not easy. We are talking about, perhaps, two of the three best strikers in the world. I think Robert understands our positional game well. Benzema appears everywhere, he is very talented. Robert is perhaps more physical. Benzema is more of a focal point. The two make a lot of differences in the team they play”.