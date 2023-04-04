Real Madrid announce squad for El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Barcelona in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, and Mariano.

As expected, Rudiger is back with the team and he should also make his return to the starting lineup, which would allow Ancelotti to deploy Alaba at the left-back spot in Mendy’s absence.

Ancelotti has many options to choose from for the rest of his lineup. Will Camavinga start in the midfield or will the Italian coach trust Tchouameni? Will Valverde start on the right wing or will Rodrygo start in search of the remontada? Kroos and Modric seem certain to feature in the XI.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 04/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

