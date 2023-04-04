Managing Madrid Podcast: One last El Clasico preview

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

How important is this Clasico?

Who will Carlo Ancelotti start?

Ancelotti’s game plan

A massive rant from a salty Madridista

Real Madrid with Rodrygo and without Rodrygo

Who will start at left back vs Barcelona?

Karim Benzema’s form

What has Dani Ceballos done wrong to get his minutes taken away?

How will our next coach impact our signings?

How important is Pintus?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)