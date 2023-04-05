Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 2023 Copa del Rey El Clasico: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Barcelona in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals. Los Blancos are trailing 1-0 on aggregate and will need to overcome that deficit in order to advance to the Final against Osasuna.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Alonso, Balde, Busquets, Kessie, Roberto, Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowski.

Luka Modric and Fede Valverde got some rest during Sunday’s home match against Valladolid, so they will be expected to return to the starting lineup tonight. Rudiger is back in the squad list but he might not be ready to start, something which would force Ancelotti to play Alaba in the center of the defensive line, with Nacho on the left side.

This match is a decisive one. Madrid have lost their last three games against Barcelona, so it’s time for them to make a statement and advance to the Final.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 04/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.