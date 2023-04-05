Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch El Clasico online

Real Madrid visit Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit on aggregate to advance to the Final against Osasuna. Los Blancos are on a three-game losing streak against Barça, so they will need to flip the switch tonight.

With the race for the 2022-2023 La Liga title all but over, Real Madrid are now relying on the Copa del Rey and the Champions League to avoid ending this season trophyless, which would effectively end Carlo Ancelotti’s second tenure in the Spanish capital. The Copa del Rey got a lot more complicated after losing to Barça 1-0 at the Bernabeu, though.

Xavi will be without key starters Pedri, Christensen, De Jong and Dembele, so Madrid should definitely have the edge in this one. Los Blancos have the tools to beat Barcelona and a one-goal deficit is not that significant.

No excuses for this one. Madrid need to flip the switch.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 04/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

