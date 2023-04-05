CONFIRMED lineups: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 2023 Copa del Rey El Clasico

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals, which is the last El Clasico of the season.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona starting XI (TBC): Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Alonso, Balde, Busquets, Kessie, Roberto, Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowski.

Real Madrid are trailing 1-0 on aggregate and there’s no away goals rule in the Copa del Rey, so any one-goal win for Los Blancos will send the game to extra-time. The winner of this tie will face Osasuna in a favorable matchup for the title, so it’s time for Madrid to prove their worth and show that they can make a statement against Barcelona, who have had their number over the last three Clasicos played.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 04/05/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: TVE1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

